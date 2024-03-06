Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,839,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605,620 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.88% of Western Union worth $90,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 355,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.