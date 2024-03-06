Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $133,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,271,810. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,186,471. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

