Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,863,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,395 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $90,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. 162,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,330. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

