Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,813 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $125,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Stephens began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 264,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $76.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

