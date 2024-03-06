Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 73,267 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 191.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.45% of Fair Isaac worth $96,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FICO traded up $14.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,278.49. 15,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,660. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,336.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,237.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,058.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.