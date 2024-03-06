Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 328,361 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,361 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $152,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 640,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.