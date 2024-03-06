Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 235,216 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,827,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.89% of Yandex worth $129,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $11,862,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 90.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184,928 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $2,919,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 1,262.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 151,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 193.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Price Performance

Shares of YNDX remained flat at $18.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

