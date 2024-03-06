Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 103,325 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,230,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,325 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Bank of America worth $115,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,397,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,521,750. The company has a market capitalization of $280.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $35.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

