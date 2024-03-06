Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $184.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.