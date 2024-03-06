Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.12 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

