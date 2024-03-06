Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

