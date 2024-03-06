Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 64,518 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,518 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,514 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $15,104,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

