Savers Value Village (SVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Savers Value Village to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE SVV opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.
In other Savers Value Village news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,381 shares of company stock valued at $571,166.
SVV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
