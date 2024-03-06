SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.10

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $190.10 and last traded at $190.10, with a volume of 1589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.