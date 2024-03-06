Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,794. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

