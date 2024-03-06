Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Now Covered by Analysts at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,175,000 after purchasing an additional 130,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

