Samsara (IOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Samsara to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Samsara stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.
In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,548,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $329,566.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 717,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,548,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock valued at $65,832,048. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.
IOT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
