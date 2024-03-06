Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Increases Dividend to GBX 20.20 Per Share

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Safestore Stock Up 1.4 %

SAFE opened at GBX 773 ($9.81) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 815.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 789.19. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 828.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($8.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,029 ($13.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones sold 34,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.05), for a total value of £273,319.20 ($346,895.80). 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

