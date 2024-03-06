RWWM Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.1% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,097. The firm has a market cap of $280.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

