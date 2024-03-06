Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.70. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 208,192 shares traded.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

