Rush Island Management LP Makes New Investment in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,199,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,000. OUTFRONT Media comprises 1.0% of Rush Island Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rush Island Management LP owned approximately 0.73% of OUTFRONT Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

NYSE OUT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 366,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,398. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

