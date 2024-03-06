Rush Island Management LP Has $81.54 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment makes up about 6.9% of Rush Island Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rush Island Management LP owned about 4.15% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $81,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 103,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.