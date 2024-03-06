Rush Island Management LP Buys 934,674 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1,022.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the period. EPR Properties accounts for about 3.6% of Rush Island Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned approximately 1.36% of EPR Properties worth $42,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 52.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,996,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EPR. KeyCorp raised their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. 61,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,544. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.65.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.51%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.