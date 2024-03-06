Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 10,685,484 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,685,484 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,797,154 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.89.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

