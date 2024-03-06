Rubric Capital Management LP Has $87.33 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,034,692 shares during the period. Fluor comprises approximately 3.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.40% of Fluor worth $87,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fluor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fluor by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 36.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 59,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLR

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.