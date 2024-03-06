Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 629,993 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 91.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,993 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up about 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $50,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $59,850,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,072,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

