RTW Investments LP Takes $24.69 Million Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 159,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,490,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,695 shares of company stock worth $28,002,380 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWAV traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.64. 24,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.30.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

