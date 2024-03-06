RTW Investments LP Sells 740,600 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

RTW Investments LP lessened its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 740,600 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 0.26% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 151,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,597. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -102.81 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

