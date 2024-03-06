RTW Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.94. 112,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $357.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.58.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

