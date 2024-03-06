RTW Investments LP Increases Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares during the quarter. Immunocore accounts for about 6.7% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Immunocore worth $316,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after buying an additional 438,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 204,972 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 166.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 198,685 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Immunocore by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,333,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after acquiring an additional 170,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IMCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 92,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,884. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

