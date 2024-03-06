RTW Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares during the period. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $51,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,252 shares of company stock worth $1,017,600. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 70,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.