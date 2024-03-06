RTW Investments LP Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

RTW Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 188,125 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 0.12% of Illumina worth $25,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.09. The stock had a trading volume of 149,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

