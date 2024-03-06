RTW Investments LP Acquires 325,774 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 7.99% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $73,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVDL. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,157. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

