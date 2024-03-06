RPTC Inc. Purchases 1,842 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RPTC Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of RPTC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

