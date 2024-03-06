Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
NYSE RVT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 66,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $14.80.
Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Value Trust
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.