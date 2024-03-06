Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE RVT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 66,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

