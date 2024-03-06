Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 3.4% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,111,000 after buying an additional 1,343,711 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 168.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,091 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. 1,332,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,548. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 over the last 90 days. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

