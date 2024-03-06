Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,570 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of Progressive worth $338,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PGR traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.98. 449,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,875. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

