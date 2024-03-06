Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,711,066 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Suncor Energy worth $143,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

