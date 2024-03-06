Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 196.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,583 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $96,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 379,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

