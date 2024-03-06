Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $93,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,402,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,469,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %

ACN stock traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, reaching $381.08. 282,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.26 and a 200-day moving average of $335.45. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $386.98. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.