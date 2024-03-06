Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Elevance Health worth $100,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELV traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.91. 258,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,569. The company has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

