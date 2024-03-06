Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $79.87 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 939,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,787 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $79,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $115.47. 575,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $115.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

