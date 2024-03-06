Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $401.57 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics makes up 1.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $401,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,424. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $137.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.