Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $248.48 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 108.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,757 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of MercadoLibre worth $248,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

MELI stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,523.54. The stock had a trading volume of 203,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,475. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,670.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,487.04.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

