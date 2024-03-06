Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $201.17 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 139.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Booking worth $201,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $3,433.04. 54,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,829. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,570.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,268.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

