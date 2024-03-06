Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,658 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $147,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 29.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.80. 790,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,977. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.