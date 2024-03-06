Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 53,249 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,249 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $177,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,932. The firm has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

