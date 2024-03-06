Royal Bank of Canada Sells 144,310 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,191,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $783.87. 944,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.32 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $682.49 and its 200 day moving average is $614.02. The firm has a market cap of $744.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.