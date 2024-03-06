Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for V2X (NYSE:VVX)

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

V2X Stock Performance

VVX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.76. V2X has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V2X will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in V2X during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in V2X by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

See Also

