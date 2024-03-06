Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,217,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Royal Bank of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,099,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $513.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $516.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

